Watch list of 27 standouts announced for 2023 Tim Taylor Award as national men’s college hockey rookie of the year

A watch list of 27 first-year NCAA men’s hockey players was announced today by the Hockey Commissioners Association.

According to a news release, “one of these talented rookies will likely receive the Tim Taylor Award” as national rookie of the year by the nation’s assistant coaches.

At season’s end, a ballot consisting of each Division I conference’s Rookie of the Year will be presented to the assistant coaches and they will vote, one vote per school, to identify the winner. This year’s national rookie of the year will be announced during the Frozen Four in Tampa in April.

The 2022 winner was Northeastern goalie Devon Levi.

Atlantic Hockey

Max Itagaki, Army West Point, F (24 GP, 2-18-20) (Glenview, IL)

Nicholas Niemi, Bentley, F (26 GP, 6-13-19) (Middlebury, VT)

Big Ten

Adam Fantilli, Michigan, F (24 GP, 17-28-45) (Nobleton, ON)

Karsen Dorwart, Michigan State, F (30 GP, 9-16-25) (Sherwood, OR)

Logan Cooley, Minnesota, F (27 GP, 13-23-36) (Pittsburgh, PA)

Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, F (28 GP, 16-21-37) (Chaska, MN)

Stephen Halliday, OSU, F (28 GP, 7-23-30) (Glenwood, MD)

Cruz Lucius, WISC, F (28 GP, 9-19-28) (Grant, MN)

CCHA

Joey Larson, Northern Michigan, F (26 GP, 8-11-19) (Brighton, MI)

Lleyton Roed, Bemidji State, F (28 GP, 9-13-22) (White Bear Lake, MN)

ECAC Hockey

Ryan Bottrill, Brown, F (23 GP, 6-11-17) (Chandler, AZ)

Sam Lipkin, Quinnipiac, F (26 GP, 6-19-25) (Philadelphia, PA)

Dalton Bancroft, Cornell, F (22 GP, 8-10-18) (Madoc, ON)

John Prokop, Union, D (28 GP, 4-13-17) (Wausau, WI)

Joe Miller, Harvard, F (23 GP, 11-8-19) (Minneapolis, MN)

Sutter Muzzatti, RPI, F (18 GP, 6-11-17) (Okemos, MI)

Hockey East

Kenny Connors, UMass, F (23 GP, 7-13-20) (Glen Mills, PA)

Cutter Gauthier, Boston College, F (22 GP, 14-10-24) (Skelleftea, Sweden)

Lane Hutson, Boston University, D (26 GP, 9-27-36) (Chicago, IL)

Philip Svedeback, Providence, G (27 GP, 2.23, .905) (Stockholm, Sweden)

Matthew Wood, UConn, F (28 GP, 10-17-27) (Lethbridge, AB)

NCHC

Jackson Blake, North Dakota, F (27 GP, 12-18-30) (Eden Prairie, MN)

Simon Latkoczy, Omaha, G (11 GP, 1.82, .932) (Trencin, Slovakia)

Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College, G (20 GP, 2.46, .920) (Aspen, CO)

Ryan McAllister, Western Michigan, F (30 GP, 11-29-40) (London, ON)

Ben Steeves, Minnesota Duluth, F (26 GP, 17-5-22) (Bedford, N.H.)

Aidan Thompson, Denver, F (20 GP, 5-14-19) (Fort Collins, CO)