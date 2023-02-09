Women’s honorees for January HCA awards include Minnesota’s Zumwinkle, Yale’s Dalton, Colgate’s Biederman, Northeastern’s Phillips

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the women’s monthly award winners for January.

Co-players of the month are Minnesota graduate forward Grace Zumwinkle and Yale senior forward Claire Dalton, rookie of the month is Colgate forward Elyssa Biederman, and goaltender of the month is Northeastern senior Gwyneth Philips.

Zumwinkle became the sixth Gopher to reach the 100-point mark with a monster 16-point month in January. She led Minnesota to a perfect 8-0-0 mark with a line of eight goals and eight assists for 16 points. She had the game-winning goal in that one, one of three game winners on the month.

A major reason why Yale went 11-0-0 in January was Dalton scoring in 10 of 11 the games. She went 8-11-19, averaging 1.7 points per game and is now second in the NCAA in scoring.

Biederman helped Colgate to a 7-2-1 record in January with a personal line of 6-9-15 in 10 games.

Philips earns her second monthly honor of the season, going 6-0-0 on the month, with four shutouts, a GAA of 0.33, and a save percentage of .981.