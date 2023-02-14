NEWHA suspends LIU’s Eid one game for boarding penalty Feb. 11 against Sacred Heart

The NEWHA announced on Tuesday a one-game suspension for LIU’s Bri Eid, effective for the Sharks’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Eid’s major penalty for boarding and game misconduct, which occurred at the 16:23 mark of the third period on Feb. 11 against Sacred Heart. Upon further review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

The next scheduled game for LIU is this Friday, Feb. 17, at Franklin Pierce. Eid is eligible to return for Saturday’s high-noon contest at Franklin Pierce, the regular-season finale for the Sharks.