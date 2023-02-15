D-III East Hockey Game Picks – February 15, 2023

It is officially playoff season as the NEHC quarterfinals take place on Saturday while elsewhere the battles for first place and home-ice seeding continue in the final week of the regular season across the CCC, NE-10, SUNYAC and NESCAC conferences. Last week’s super-sized picks rebounded nicely at 10-2-1 (.808) which now brings my season total up to 109-50-12 (.673). It is time to finish strong going starting with a number of key games and all the NEHC quarterfinal matchups. Here are the picks with some pivotal battles on the schedule:

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

(7) Plattsburgh v. Morrisville

The Cardinals have already clinched a top-two spot but would prefer all the playoffs to run through their building and a win over the Mustangs will help0 secure the No. 1 seed. Too much on the line in their last regular season game not be out front early and cruising to a win – Plattsburgh, 5-2

Thursday, February 16, 2023

Plymouth State v. Framingham State

The Panthers are on the verge of something special if they can win their final two regular season contests and go 18-0-0 on the season heading into the conference tournament. They won’t look past a pesky Rams team that can surprise with some quick strike offense. Closer than the visitors would like but a road win is attained – Plymouth State, 5-4

Friday, February 17, 2023

Salve Regina v. (9) University of New England

The Nor’easters have found their game but so too have the Seahawks so look for a goaltender duel between Anthony Del Tufo and Billy Girard IV with the home team finding some late offense to keep them in the hunt for the second seed – UNE, 3-1

Southern New Hampshire v. Assumption

The Greyhounds were swept at St. Mike’s last weekend and a third loss in a row could be problematic for avoiding a quarterfinal game. The Penmen have been much better lately in league play and continue their winning ways to further complicate the NE-10 standings – SNHU, 4-3

Wesleyan v. (14) Trinity

The Cardinals are sitting six points in arrears of their travel partner and need wins on both ends of the home-and-home series to contend for the top spot. The Bantams know how to close things out and take care of business on home ice to secure the regular season title – Trinity, 3-2

Buffalo State v. (15) Oswego

The Bengals have been a tough out for pretty much all the teams positioned above them, and the Lakers need this game (and Saturday vs Fredonia) if they want to win the top seed for the SUNYAC playoffs. Expect this one to go down to the wire and dare I say some bonus overtime hockey before the home team prevails – Oswego, 3-2

Nazareth v. Chatham

The final two games could very well decide which team is heading into the playoffs with some really great momentum. Expect this contest and the one on Saturday to play like playoff games, well, because they all are at this point of the season. Visitors eke out a surprise win – Nazareth, 3-2

Saturday, February 18, 2023

NEHC Quarterfinals

Castleton v. (2) Hobart

The Statesmen took both games in the regular season by 4-1 and 5-1 scores. There is no way the upset bug hits Hobart in their pursuit of winning the NEHC title. Start fast and finish strong is exactly what happens at The Cooler – Hobart, 5-1

New England College v. (5) Norwich

The Pilgrims are going to have to do something they didn’t manage in the regular season against the Cadets if they want to have a chance of winning – they need to score. 1-0 and 6-0 wins showed Norwich’s dominant play and Drennen Atherton and company make it a troika of shutouts in the quarterfinals – Norwich, 3-0

Massachusetts-Boston v. Babson

The regular season series was split one win each on home ice. These former travel partners are very familiar opponents but Babson always seems to find a different level come playoff time and an abundance of players who emerge for big moments. A big moment needed here in a close contest that sees the Beavers advancing – Babson, 2-1

Skidmore v. Elmira

The season series went to Elmira but this league has a history of lower seeds advancing and winning the championship such is the depth of the conference. Neither team had the second half it wanted so it’s redemption time and the Thoroughbreds won’t drop a third game to Elmira – Skidmore, 4-3

Fitchburg State v. Worcester State

The Lancers have already achieved a lot of firsts in conference play including surpassing the ten win plateau. Nothing says you have arrived as a contender like knocking off one of the perennial contending teams heading into the playoffs. Lancers fins a way to down the Falcons – Worcester State, 4-3

(1) Utica v. Arcadia

The Pioneers are on a roll and will want to build off their continued strong play before the hunt for the UCHC title begins in earnest. Lots of depth and contributions from everyone wearing the orange and blue – Utica, 5-1

Brockport v. (12) Geneseo

The Knights can only control what they do on the ice and a win against Brockport at least gives them the chance to finish in the top two in the conference. Home ice always helps with a supportive crowd but a game to build consistency heading into post-season action is what the Knights need – Geneseo, 5-2

(6) Curry v. (3) Endicott

The Colonels need points in their battle for the No. 2 seed with UNE and would love to remove the Gulls from the conference unbeaten ranks in the process. Reid Cooper is going to need to be exceptionally good and he is good enough for the Colonels in an OT win – Curry, 4-3

It is already the playoffs and for contested conference races going right to the final weekend, those are playoff games too. Lots still to play for as teams look to set themselves up for post-season just a week away – “Drop the Puck!”