Nine goaltenders named semifinalists for 2023 Mike Richter Award as top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the semifinalists for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

Nine goaltenders from a watch list of 41 were singled out by a panel of voters from across the hockey community.

There is a distinct international feel to the semifinalists with three each from Canada and the United States, two from Sweden, and one from the Czech Republic. Five are seniors, two are juniors, and two are sophomores. Four were semifinalists last year.

Three finalists will be announced in early March and the winner of this year’s Mike Richter Award will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa. Last year’s recipient, Devon Levi of Northeastern, is again a semifinalist.

Five NCAA Division I conferences are represented among the semifinalists with the Big Ten boasting three goalies, followed by ECAC Hockey and Hockey East with two each and the CCHA and the NCHC with one each.

Past Richter Award Recipients: 2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine; 2021 – Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota; 2022 – Devon Levi, Northeastern.

Semifinalists for the 2023 Mike Richter Award

Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame (Big Ten)

(SR – Medina, MN)

Magnus Chrona, Denver (NCHC)

(SR – Stockholm, Sweden)

Justen Close, Minnesota (Big Ten)

(SR – Kindersley, SK)

Jakub Dobeš, Ohio State (Big Ten)**

(SO – Ostrava, Czech Republic)

Mitchell Gibson, Harvard (ECAC Hockey)

(SR – Phoenixville, PA)

Devon Levi, Northeastern (Hockey East)** # @

(JR – Dollard des Ormeaux, PQ)

Victor Ostman, Maine (Hockey East)

(JR – Danderyd, Sweden)

Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac (ECAC Hockey)** #

(SO – Dollard des Ormeaux, PQ)

Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech (CCHA)**

(SR – Howell, MI)

**2022 Semifinalist

#2022 Finalist

@2022 Winner