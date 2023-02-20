Minnesota overtakes Quinnipiac, just barely, to take back No. 1 ranking in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Both Minnesota and Quinnipiac earned 25 first-place votes in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll, but the Gophers leap up one notch to the top spot in the rankings with 975 voting points to the Bobcats’ 972 points.

Quinnipiac is down to No. 2 this week.

Denver is again No. 3, as is Michigan at No. 4, while Western Michigan is up three spots to No. 5 in this week’s poll.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 20, 2023

St. Cloud State remains sixth, Harvard is up two to No. 7, Ohio State is up two to No. 8, Boston University tumbles four to No. 9, and Penn State falls three places to No. 10.

No new teams enter the rankings this week.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 11 other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.