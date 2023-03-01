Saint Anselm’s Golini tabbed player of year as NEWHA announces ’22-23 individual awards, two all-NEWHA teams, all-rookie team, all-sportswomanship team

The New England Women’s Hockey Alliance announced its major end-of-season awards on Friday and also unveiled its all-NEWHA teams, all-rookie team and all-sportswomanship team.

Saint Anselm’s Kelly Golini was named player of the year and LIU’s Paula Bergström was tabbed as the league’s defender of the year. Golini becomes the first from Saint Anselm to collect Player of the Year since Katy Meehan in 2019.

LIU’s Tindra Holm earned the NEWHA goaltender of the year award, giving LIU their first two major postseason award winners. Alexis Petford from Stonehill was selected as the league’s rookie of the year recipient, finishing alongside Golini as the regular-season point-scoring champion.

Head coach Tara Watchorn from Stonehill was hired to start the Skyhawks women’s hockey program from scratch in May 2021. In the team’s first season of varsity competition, Stonehill earned the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NEWHA postseason, compiling a 14-9-1 record in league play.

First Team

Tindra Holm, LIU – So. – G

Paula Bergström, LIU – Jr. – D

Stefanie Caban, Franklin Pierce – Sr. – D

Kelly Golini, Saint Anselm – Gr. – F

Alexis Petford, Stonehill – Fr. – F

Jeannie Wallner, LIU – So. – F

Second Team

Carissa Mudrak, Saint Michael’s – Jr. – G

Maeve Carey, Stonehill – Fr. – D

Gabrielle Huson, Saint Anselm – Sr. – D

Kelly Solak, Sacred Heart – Gr. – D

Delani MacKay, Sacred Heart – Gr. – F

Natalie Tulchinsky, Saint Anselm – Jr. – F

Tyra Turner, Saint Anselm – So. – F

Carrigan Umpherville, LIU – Sr. – F

All-Rookie Team

Avery Farrell, Franklin Pierce – Fr. – F

Jill Hertl, Franklin Pierce – Fr. – G

Madeleine Noonan, Post – Fr. – F

Brooklyn Pancoast, Saint Anselm – Fr. – F

Alexis Petford, Stonehill – Fr. – F

Sydney Russell, Stonehill – Fr. – D

All-Sportswomanship Team

Jenna Abeyta, Post – Sr. – F

Gabrielle Huson, Saint Anselm – Sr. – D

Natalie Kennedy, Sacred Heart – Sr. – F

Ava Kison, Franklin Pierce – Sr. – F

Jordan Lettiere, Saint Michael’s – Sr. – F

Sarah Rourke, LIU – Jr. – F

Brianna Walkom, Stonehill – Fr. – F