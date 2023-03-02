Norwich’s Guay tabbed NEHC player of year, Southern Maine’s McKim top goalie, Elmira’s Bradbury best rookie, Castleton’s McAuliffe top coach

The NEHC women’s division has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners, all-conference and all-rookie teams as selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Ann-Frederique Guay of Norwich was named NEHC player of the year after leading the conference with an impressive 38 points on 16 goals and 22 assists in league play. The senior forward also led the NEHC in plus/minus rating (plus-42) and is tied for first in the league in game-winning goals (4). Nationally, Guay ranks second in Division III women’s hockey in assists (27) and fifth in overall points (45).

Southern Maine’s Haley McKim earned NEHC goaltender of the year for the second straight year. McKim played 16 games in net for the Huskies and posted a 10-5-1 record in league play. She ranked second in the NEHC in league wins, while her .940 save percentage ranked fourth in the league. McKim led the NEHC in saves this season with 518 and over 966 minutes played. Nationally, her 695 overall saves were third among all D-III women’s hockey goaltenders.

Elmira’s Emma Bradbury was selected as NEHC rookie of the year. The first-year forward finished the season with eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in conference play. Four of Bradbury’s eight goals in league play were game-winning goals, tied for first in the NEHC.

Castleton’s Tim McAuliffe was recognized as NEHC coach of the year by his peers after leading Castleton to a 11-7-0 record in the NEHC and 14-10-1 record overall. The Spartans had one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, finishing second in power-play goals and third in goals, assists, and shots.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Ann-Frederique Guay, Norwich

Forward: Mikah Baptiste, Norwich

Forward: Madison Chagnon, Southern Maine

Defense: Madi Morton, Elmira

Defense: Morgan Tefft, Norwich

Defense: Molly Flanagan, Norwich

Goaltender: Haley McKim, Southern Maine

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Morgan Mordini, Elmira

Forward: Aimee Headland, Norwich

Forward: Darby Palisi, Castleton

Defense: Jenny Heath, Elmira

Defense: Emma O’Neill, Norwich

Goaltender: Kristin DiCicco, Castleton

THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Emily Lenzen, New England College

Forward: Mary McCafferty, Elmira

Forward: Claire Meeder, Elmira

Defense: Lexi Hoffmann, Elmira

Defense: Katie Manning, Elmira

Defense: Annabel Ziskin, William Smith

Goaltender: Leonie Kuehberger, Elmira

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Forward: Emma Bradbury, Elmira

Forward: Olivia Boyer, Norwich

Forward: Meg Aiken, Castleton

Defense: Allyson Barry, Johnson and Wales

Defense: Caroline Thompson, Southern Maine

Goaltender: Leah Bosch, UMass Boston