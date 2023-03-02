WCHA hands out awards as Minnesota’s Heise top forward, Ohio State’s Jaques top ‘D,’ Minnesota Duluth’s Soderberg best goalie, Wisconsin’s Harvey top rookie

The WCHA has announced four individual award winners for the 2022-23 campaign.

Minnesota’s Taylor Heise has been named WCHA forward of the year for the second straight season, while Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques also repeats as WCHA defender of the year. Minnesota Duluth’s Emma Soderberg earns WCHA goaltender of the year and Wisconsin’s Caroline Harvey has been named WCHA rookie of the year.

WCHA Forward of the Year

Taylor Heise – Minnesota

5Yr. // Lake City, Minn.

A four-time WCHA forward of the week, Minnesota’s Taylor Heise follows up her First Team All-WCHA nod by being voted as the league’s forward of the year for the second consecutive season. Through the regular season, Heise stood as the league’s leading scorer with 57 points by 25 goals and 32 assists to surpass 200 points in her career and recorded a pair of hat tricks. Tallying a WCHA-best four shorthanded goals on the year, Heise also earned national Recognition when she was named Hockey Commissioners Association’s national player of the month for December. Heise’s 0.76 goals per game average currently leads the nation, and while scoring in every situation, she has added seven power play goals and four game-winners.

WCHA Defender of the Year

Sophie Jaques – Ohio State

Grad. // Toronto, Ont.

After earning six WCHA Defender of the Week titles throughout the regular season, Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques has repeated as the league’s Defender of the Year. Jaques collected a pair of WCHA defender of the month titles on her way to garnering First Team All-WCHA accolades, all while setting the program record for most career points by a defender. From the blueline, Jaques registered 42 points in the regular season by 19 goals and 23 assists, including a nation-topping eight power play goals. While skating to a plus-30 rating on the ice, Jaques added 42 blocked shots and an overtime game-winning goal against then-No. 5/8 Wisconsin on Jan. 13.

WCHA Goaltender of the Year

Emma Soderberg – Minnesota Duluth

Grad. // Jarved, Sweden

After becoming a First Team All-WCHA honoree, netminder Emma Soderberg garners WCHA goaltender of the year accolades for the second time in career. Soderberg registered a league-best .935 save percentage through her 1648:41 of action in the regular season, while making 563 saves for a WCHA-topping 1.419 goals against average. Soderberg tallied a season-high of 44 saves to help the Minnesota Duluth squad earn a 3-1 win over then-No. 2 Wisconsin on Jan. 7. Overall, Soderberg set the program record of career shutouts with 21, and currently leads the NCAA with 10 this season.

WCHA Rookie of the Year

Caroline Harvey – Wisconsin

Defender // Salem, N.H.

After earning a spot on the WCHA All-Rookie Team, Caroline Harvey has been voted as the league’s 2022-23 rookie of the year. Harvey led all WCHA first-year players with 34 points through the regular season by 10 goals and 24 assists. Harvey scored two game-winning goals and added a pair of power play tallies on the year, all while skating to a plus-34 rating on the ice. Harvey’s rookie of the year honor comes after being a two-time WCHA rookie of the month honoree in the regular season, as well as the Hockey Commissioners Association’s national rookie of the month in October.