Wisconsin blueliner Ceulemans signs with Blue Jackets, forgoes junior, senior seasons with Badgers

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Wisconsin sophomore defenseman Corson Ceulemans to an entry-level contract.

In signing the NHL deal, Ceulemans gives up his junior and senior seasons with the Badgers.

A 2021 first-round pick (25th overall) at the 2021 NHL Draft, Ceulemans also signed an AHL tryout contract with the Cleveland Monsters, the Blue Jackets’ AHL affiliate, for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

“Corson Ceulemans is an outstanding young defenseman who excels at both ends of the ice, and we are thrilled that he is beginning his professional career this spring,” said Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen in a statement. “He combines size and strength with excellent mobility and a knack to produce offensively and we are excited about his future with our organization.”

Ceulemans, a native of Regina, Sask., recorded eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points with 38 penalty minutes for Wisconsin in 2022-23.

Over two seasons and 67 games at Wisconsin from 2021 to 2023, Ceulemans totaled 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points.