Ohio State’s Jaques, Northeastern’s Mueller, Colgate’s Serdachny tabbed three finalists for 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

The USA Hockey Foundation announced Wednesday that Sophie Jaques (Ohio State), Alina Mueller (Northeastern) and Danielle Serdachny (Colgate) have been named the top-three finalists for the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

The winner will be announced during a live show on Saturday, March 18 at 11:30 a.m. CT at the AMSOIL Arena ticket lobby. The show will also be broadcast live on NHL Network.

Fans are encouraged to attend the live show, as part of Saturday at the women’s Frozen Four. Doors open at 11 a.m. CT. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

After the show, fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from Olympic gold medalists Hilary Knight, Maddie Rooney and AJ Mleczko.