Canisius’ Mastrodonato, Minnesota’s Cooley, Quinnipiac’s Perets tabbed HCA men’s monthly honorees for Feb. 2023

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the men’s monthly award honorees for February.

Player of the month is Canisius senior forward Keaton Mastrodonato, while rookie of the month is Minnesota freshman forward Logan Cooley and goaltender of the month is Quinnipiac sophomore Yaniv Perets.

Canisius went 7-3 in February and Mastrodonato was a big part of that. He scored 10 goals as part of a 10-5-15 line for the month, averaging 1.5 PPG and 1.0 GPG.

Cooley led the Gophers with 3-9-12 for the month, averaging 2.0 PPG and registering at least one point in every game.

Perets went 8-0 in February with a 0.79 GAA and a save percentage of .958. He had three shutouts to bring his season total to eight.