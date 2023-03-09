NCAA D-III Hockey Preview: Norwich vs. Plattsburgh – The Rivalry, Round 3

With two games split during the regular season, these long-time rivals now find themselves playing for much bigger stakes on a national stage. Each team is coming from a different vantage point for Saturday’s game with the host Cardinals fresh off their SUNYAC championship win over Oswego while Norwich earned an at-large bid following their loss in the NEHC semifinal round to Babson. Regardless of how they got to this point, both teams are looking for a tough challenge against a quality competitor with a chance to advance one step closer to a national title.

“We are thrilled to be in the tournament,” said Norwich head coach Cam Ellsworth. “We know Plattsburgh well and know they are playing really well right now so need to double down on our work and find ways to get goals against a strong defensive team with really excellent goaltending.”

“You just throw out the records when rivals like Norwich and us play against each other,” noted Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffatt. “This is the first time anyone on our team has played in an NCAA tournament, but I think playing a familiar and tough opponent will ground our guys quickly in what is going to be a very disciplined game from both sides. They are strong defensively and have a great goaltender so this may come down to one goal and both teams can play with that discipline and intensity. It should be fun.”

While Norwich hasn’t played since the semifinal round of their conference tournament, they have continued to skate and prepare like they were going to be in the NCAA bracket. Healthy and rested, the Cadets start the tournament very focused and thankful for the opportunity to compete for a national title.

”After the Babson loss you just don’t know,” noted Ellsworth. “We went forward like we were playing on Saturday and really ramped up with a high tempo scrimmage to get prepared for our game against Plattsburgh. We may have to find a “greasy” goal, or two, to win but I expect their goalie and ours, Drennen [Atherton], to keep things very low scoring. That is how we have played all season and where we will need to be very focused at Plattsburgh.”

“I like our leadership group and how the team is doing all the little things really well that don’t necessarily show up on a scoresheet,” stated Moffatt. “The commitment to blocking shots and lifting sticks, chipping pucks out or being in the passing lane all matter more in this kind of games. We have been playing smart and winning the most important puck battles which should help us against a very good team like Norwich.”

For the Cardinals look for strong play from goaltender Eli Schiller, defenseman Jack Ring and forward Bennett Stockdale.

“Eli has been really good, and I think Jack’s defensive play has been improved since his return from the World University Games,” said Moffatt. “ Bennett is our hardest worker in practice and he just loves being in the play and scoring or setting up goals. He has had some big moments for us already this year, so hopefully there are more to come.”

For the Cadets, goaltender Drennen Atherton is the two-time Goaltender of the Year in the NEHC and along with forward Clark Kerner and defenseman Joe Nagle bring some skill and big game experience to the first round of the tournament.

“Drennen can absolutely steal a game and has done it a lot when we haven’t scored a lot of goals to support him,” said Ellsworth. “Clark is very skilled and scores in big moments and Joe likes a big role and is very comfortable in his role this season including quarterbacking our power play. We will need big things from them and everyone else on Saturday night.”

Face-off is at 7 PM on Saturday night when the Cardinals host the Cadets at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena.