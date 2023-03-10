Three things to know about the Augsburg men’s hockey team

Augsburg went all the way to the national semifinals a season ago. And now the Auggies have an opportunity to make another run in the NCAA tournament.

Their quest begins Saturday night against UW-Stevens Point on the road in an opening-round game, with the winner advancing to play reigning champion Adrian.

Here are three things you need to know about the Auggies as they prepare for another tourney appearance.

No stranger to success

A year ago, Augsburg earned an at-large bid to the tournament after finishing as the MIAC tournament runner-up.

This year, the Auggies are in as the champion of the MIAC, the sixth time in program history they have claimed the title.

This will also mark the eighth time Augsburg has played in the NCAA tournament, including their third consecutive appearance overall. Their trip to the final four a year ago was their first since 1998 and their third overall.

The fact that a lot of these players have been to the tourney is a big deal. There is nothing that beats big-game experience. This is an Auggies team that is also battle-tested.

After all, they had to go on the road to St. Scholastica to win the MIAC crown. Yes, Augsburg is just 7-7 away from home this year, and yes, Augsburg lost 4-0 to UW-Stevens Point on Jan. 7 on the road.

But records and past outcomes against an opponent can be thrown out the window come tourney time. In a one-game scenario, anything is possible.

Augsburg hitting its stride at the right time

Augsburg ended the 2022 portion of its schedule with a 6-3-1 record. Things didn’t go well to start 2023, with the Auggies dropping three consecutive games. They gave up four goals in each of those losses, including to the Pointers, and scored a total of four goals.

The following week, they split with Gustavus, and it was after that series that the true turning point began for this team.

Augsburg rattled off five consecutive wins and has won seven of its last nine overall since that series with the Gusties. The late-season surge was enough to take them to a second-place finish in the MIAC.

To say Augsburg peaked at the right time would be true. Every team hopes to be playing its best when it matters most. The Auggies have done just that and they are poised to ride that momentum to a successful run in the NCAA tournament.

Auggies have a lot of options

Augsburg has scored 93 goals on the season and has been particularly tough in the third period of games, outsourcing the opposition 29-19 this season in the last 20 minutes of play.

A total of 13 players have 10 or more points and 19 players in all have at least one point on the season.

The leader is Austin Dollimer, who has racked up 12 goals to go along with a team-best 19 assists. Gavin Holland is the goal-scoring leader for the Auggies, punching in 14 on the year. He’s also dished out 12 assists.

One other player has hit double digits in goals. That’s Eric Palmqvist, who has come through with 10 goals as well as nine assists.

Jarod Blackowiak has racked up nine goals and 11 assists.

Defensively, Samuel Vyletelka has logged the most time between the pipes, appearing in 18 games on the year and winning 12 games. He has allowed 40 goals while boasting a save percentage of just over 91 percent.

He’s been at his best in his last five appearances, holding two opponents to just one goal while recording one shutout. When he’s on top of his game, he’s one of the best netminders in the game.

Augsburg has the ability to beat anyone when it’s clicking on all cylinders, and it certainly has the potential to put together a complete-game effort against the Pointers.