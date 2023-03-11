Atlantic Hockey announces one-game suspension to Niagara’s Carlin after kneeing penalty March 10 against Canisius

Atlantic Hockey announced Saturday a one-game suspension for Niagara defenseman Noah Carlin, effective for the Purple Eagles’ next game.

The suspension is a result of Carlin’s major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing, which occurred at the 6:46 mark of the third period in Niagara’s Atlantic Hockey semifinal game on March 10 at Canisius.

Upon review, the infraction was deemed to warrant a suspension.

Niagara’s next scheduled Division I game is tonight, March 11, against Canisius in Game 2 of their Atlantic Hockey semifinal series. Carlin would be eligible to return for the Purple Eagles’ semifinal series Game 3 on March 12 at Canisius or the Atlantic Hockey championship on March 18 if Sunday’s game is not necessary.