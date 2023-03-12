NCAA D-III First Round Hockey Wrap-up – March 12, 2023

Well, let me just say that if anyone thought they knew what was going to happen in the first round of the NCAA tournament, they were likely underestimating the drama that ensued on Saturday night across all four games. Three games went to overtime including a four-overtime marathon between Wisconsin – Stevens Point and Augsburg. Norwich downed Plattsburgh in overtime; Curry took down Bowdoin in overtime and the University of New England, who was the only team to win in regulation, needed a late empty-net goal for some breathing room in their road win over Plymouth State. Essentially they were all one-goal games! If that is what we are likely to see, and I believe it is, for the rest of the tournament then get ready for the greatest spectacle in D-III hockey ever! Here is a summary of the first-round action including a quick summary and thoughts on the game out west since I stayed up for the whole thing (sure my counterpart will cover this contest in more detail). Words probably won’t do the games justice but here we go:

NCAA First Round

(10) University of New England v. (8) Plymouth State

The rematch of the 2022 first round game between the two teams was very similar in style as opportunities were limited by both sides and the goaltending of Billy Girard IV (UNE) and Brendahn Brawley (PSU) came as advertised leaving the score tied at 0-0 after the first two periods of play. In the third period and just after a Panther opportunity, defenseman Alex Sheehy started a transition breakout for the Nor’easters and quickly sent Jake Fuss down the right wing shadowed by a Panther defender. Fuss was able to maintain puck possession as he was forced behind the net before making a perfect backdoor feed to Ryan Kuzmich who found some open ice at the right post to score the only goal UNE would need to hand the Panthers their only loss on home ice this season. Over the final ten minutes the Panthers turned up the heat and zone time but could not solve Girard who finished with a 28 save shutout. The Nor’easters also helped Girard by blocking 17 shots during the game. Chad Merrell iced the game with less than thirty seconds remaining on the clock with an empty-net goal, his first of the season for the final 2-0 score that advances UNE to the quarterfinals.

UNE will see another re-match next week where they travel to No.1 ranked Utica, the team they defeated last year to advance to the Frozen Four. Game is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at 7 PM.

Bowdoin v. (7) Curry

The matchup between the Polar Bears and the Colonels was expected to be a tight low scoring game but the chances for both teams were abundant with a total of 86 shots between both teams. While Curry held the shot advantage in the contest with a 49-37 margin, neither team could find the back of the net due to the exceptional goaltending of Bowdoin’s Alex Kozic and Curry’s Reid Cooper. The tension continued to rise as each period finished without a goal leading to an overtime period where the home team finally solved Kozic with an even-strength goal to end the contest with a 1-0 win. Jesse Galassi moved the puck to Timmy Kent in the offensive zone for Curry. Kent drew the defenders’ attention creating an opening for Mark Zhukov, who was all alone in the slot and did not miss with a rising shot over Kozic’s blocker for the decisive goal in Curry’s first ever NCAA tournament win. Kozic finished the game with 48 saves in a heroic effort while Cooper stopped all 37 Polar Bear attempts to earn the shutout and the win.

Curry now travels to face No. 2 ranked Hobart on Saturday, March 18 at 7 PM at the Cooler.

(9) Norwich v. (5) Plattsburgh

The teams are more than familiar with each other, having played two times during the regular season and each earning a win at Norwich’s Kreitzberg Arena. This first round NCAA tournament game saw the action shift to Stafford Rink at Plattsburgh and as expected the game was fast paced but with very few goals due to the excellent play of Eli Schiller (PSU) and Drennen Atherton (Norwich) in the respective creases. There were several great scoring chances denied at either end in a game that was crisply played and penalty-free. Neither team could score in the opening period, but Jake Lanyi gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with assists from Trey Thomas and Joshua Belgrave just over three minutes from the end of the second period. The lead was short-lived as Philip Elgstam beat Schiller on a wrap-around goal just forty seconds into the final period and that was all either team would tally for the remainder of regulation due the stellar play of both netminders. In overtime, Callum Jones took advantage of a screen in front and fired the puck behind Schiller midway through the extra period to give the Cadets a thrilling 2-1 overtime win. Schiller finished the contest with 38 saves while Atherton stopped 29 of 30 shots to backstop the Cadets to the quarterfinal round.

Norwich will face No. 4 ranked Endicott on Saturday, March 18 at Raymond Bourque Rink – the time is yet to be announced.

(15) Augsburg v. (6) Wisconsin – Stevens Point

The Pointers and the Auggies provided a lot more drama and bonus hockey than the games in the east since it took a Pointer goal early in the fourth overtime session to give the home team an exhausting 2-1 win over goaltender Samuel Vyletelka and his resilient Augsburg teammates. The visitors broke the ice first on a power play goal from Eric Palmqvist to give the Auggies a 1-0 lead after the first period. In the second period, Cody Moline leveled the score at 1-1 midway through the second period and that was all the scoring the fans would see for another period and a whole game worth of overtime before David Hill ended the marathon event snapping home a rebound to give the Pointers a 2-1 win. Vyletelka made an amazing 72 saves in the losing effort while goaltender Ryan Wagner stopped 47 shots in the win.

Wisconsin – Stevens Point will now travel to No. 3 ranked Adrian for a quarterfinal game on Saturday, March 18 at 7 PM.

Three Biscuits – Goaltender Edition

Drennen Atherton – Norwich – stopped 29 of 30 shots to backstop the Cadets in a2-1 overtime win over rival Plattsburgh on Saturday night.

Reid Cooper – Curry – stopped all 37 shots he faced in a 1-0 overtime win over Bowdoin on Saturday night. The win was Curry’s first in the NCAA tournament.

Billy Girard IV – University of New England – made 28 saves in recording a 2-0 shutout win over Plymouth State on Saturday night advancing the Nor’easters to a re-match with Utica.

Bonus Biscuit – Goaltender Edition

Alex Kozic – Bowdoin – stopped 48 of 49 shots in the Polar Bears’ 1-0 oertime loss at Curry on Saturday night.

Bonus West Biscuit – Goaltender edition

Samuel Vyletelka – Augsburg – made 72 saves in the second longest D-III game on record in a heartbreaking loss to Wisconsin – Stevens Point on Saturday night.

It was an absolutely brilliant night of college hockey that saw everything including incredible goaltending, clutch performances, overtime winning goals, very few penalties and action across every game that was worthy of a national tournament. Just throwing it out there but with all the excellence in D-III hockey, can you imagine if we had a 16-team field, and the fans were treated to regional brackets hosted by the highest ranked teams? Last night certainly showed how competitive the division is and bodes incredibly well for a dynamic quarterfinal round and Frozen Four over the next two weeks. Keep it coming boys – there is a big prize just down the road!