CCHA names Michigan Tech’s Pietila top goalie, Minnesota State’s Silye best forward, Minnesota State’s Livingstone top ‘D,’ Michigan Tech’s Kukkonen rookie of year

The CCHA continued naming 2022-23 award winners Wednesday.

Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila has been unanimously selected as the CCHA goaltender of the year, while Minnesota State junior David Silye has been named the CCHA forward of the year, Minnesota State junior Jake Livingstone is CCHA defenseman of the year for the second consecutive season, and Michigan Tech freshman forward Kyle Kukkonen has been named the CCHA’s rookie of the year.

The league’s major award announcements conclude Thursday, as the CCHA coach of the year and player of the year will be revealed.