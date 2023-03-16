AHCA announces field of 12 women’s college hockey All-American picks for 2022-23 season

The top 12 women’s hockey players in the nation have been recognized as 2022-23 CCM/AHCA All-Americans.
Northeastern graduate forward Alina Mueller becomes the first NCAA hockey player to earn All-American status for a fifth time. A first team selection this year, she was first team in 2020 and 2021 and a second team choice in 2019 and 2022.
Yale, with three selections, leads the way among schools, while six selections came from the WCHA, four from ECAC Hockey and two from Hockey East.
The CCM/AHCA All-American teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.
First Team
Gwyneth Philips, SR, Northeastern, Goalie
Ashton Bell, GR, Minnesota Duluth, Defense
Sophie Jaques, GR, Ohio State, Defense
Taylor Heise, GR, Minnesota, Forward
Alina Mueller, GR, Northeastern, Forward
Danielle Serdachny, SR, Colgate, Forward
Second Team
Pia Dukaric, SO, Yale, Goalie
Caroline Harvey, FR, Wisconsin, Defense
Emma Seitz, SR, Yale, Defense
Jenn Gardiner, SR, Ohio State, Forward
Elle Hartje, JR, Yale, Forward
Grace Zumwinkle, GR, Minnesota, Forward