AHCA announces field of 12 women’s college hockey All-American picks for 2022-23 season

The top 12 women’s hockey players in the nation have been recognized as 2022-23 CCM/AHCA All-Americans.

Northeastern graduate forward Alina Mueller becomes the first NCAA hockey player to earn All-American status for a fifth time. A first team selection this year, she was first team in 2020 and 2021 and a second team choice in 2019 and 2022.

Yale, with three selections, leads the way among schools, while six selections came from the WCHA, four from ECAC Hockey and two from Hockey East.

The CCM/AHCA All-American teams are sponsored by CCM Hockey and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association.

First Team

Gwyneth Philips, SR, Northeastern, Goalie

Ashton Bell, GR, Minnesota Duluth, Defense

Sophie Jaques, GR, Ohio State, Defense

Taylor Heise, GR, Minnesota, Forward

Alina Mueller, GR, Northeastern, Forward

Danielle Serdachny, SR, Colgate, Forward

Second Team

Pia Dukaric, SO, Yale, Goalie

Caroline Harvey, FR, Wisconsin, Defense

Emma Seitz, SR, Yale, Defense

Jenn Gardiner, SR, Ohio State, Forward

Elle Hartje, JR, Yale, Forward

Grace Zumwinkle, GR, Minnesota, Forward