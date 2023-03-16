Arizona State captain Doan gives up junior, senior seasons, leaves Sun Devils for NHL deal with Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes announced Thursday that the team has signed Arizona State sophomore forward Josh Doan to a three-year, entry-level contract, beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season.

Doan will report to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and will play his first professional game on Friday against the Calgary Wranglers at the Tucson Convention Center Arena.

“We are very pleased to sign Josh to an entry-level contract,” said Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong in a statement. “Josh has played very well for ASU the past two seasons and has earned this deal. We look forward to continuing to watch his development the remainder of this season in Tucson.”

Doan was drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (37th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

A Scottsdale, Ariz., native, Doan recorded 16 goals and 38 points in 39 games with the Sun Devils this season.

He also registered 12-25-37 in 35 games with the Sun Devils in 2021-22, setting school records for most points and assists by a freshman.

Doan, the son of former Coyotes captain Shane Doan, was named captain of Arizona State on Aug. 26, 2022.