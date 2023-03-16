Northeastern’s Philips earns 2023 Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced that Northeastern senior Gwyneth Philips has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Women’s College Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

It is the third year this award has been handed out and all honorees have come from Northeastern. (NU’s Aerin Frankel won in 2021 and 2022.) Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and members of the media from across the country.

Philips set the statistical standard for goaltenders across the country this year. One of two goaltenders among the finalists for this year’s Patty Kazmaier Award — Minnesota Duluth’s Emma Soderberg was the other — Philips has been at or near the top of a number of NCAA goaltending categories all year. Following a 4-1 win over Yale (38 saves) in the NCAA quarterfinals, Philips takes a 0.81 GAA and .961 save percentage into a Friday semifinal match with defending NCAA champion Ohio State in Duluth, Minn.

In addition to Philips, the other finalists for the award were Yale sophomore Pia Dukaric and UMD graduate student Emma Soderberg.