USCHO Edge hosts Jim Connelly, Dan Rubin, and Ed Trefzger analyze this weekend’s college hockey semifinals in Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and the NCHC and finals in Atlantic Hockey, Big Ten, and CCHA. We look at money lines and over/under as well as providing further analysis of the matchups. We also discuss what the line on Alaska making the tournament would look like.

Hockey East semifinals:

Providence (+175) vs. Boston University (-215); o/u 6

UMass Lowell (+110) vs. Merrimack (-140); o/u 5

ECAC semifinals:

Colgate (+275) vs. Quinnipiac (-355); o/u 5

Cornell (-110) vs. Harvard (-120) o/u 6

NCHC semifinals:

Colorado College (+330) vs. Denver (-440); o/u 5

North Dakota (+120) vs. St. Cloud State (-150) o/u 6

AHA finals:

Holy Cross (+135) at Canisius (-165); o/u 5.5

B1G finals:

Michigan (+140) at Minnesota (-175); o/u 6

CCHA finals:

Northern Michigan (+190) at Minnesota State (-235); o/u 6

This college hockey podcast is sponsored by the NCAA Men’s Division I Frozen Four, April 6th and 8th, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Secure your seats at NCAA.com/mfrozenfour

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He is a color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and an analyst for NESN.