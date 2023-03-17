Top 24 players in Division III women’s college hockey named All-Americans for 2022-23 season

NCAA Division III women’s head coaches have recognized the top 24 hockey players in their division by selecting them as CCM Hockey/AHCA All-Americans for 2022-23.

The honorees come from 14 different schools, and 22 of the 24 are from the U.S. The state of Minnesota, with five players, provided the most All-Americans.

There are two graduates, 14 seniors, five juniors, one sophomore, and two freshmen.

First Team East

Natalie Stott, FR, Amherst, Goalie

Sierra Benjamin, SR, Plattsburgh, Defense

Abby Kuhns, SR, Hamilton, Defense

Ann-Frederique Guay, SR, Norwich, Forward

Kaylee Merrill, SR, Potsdam, Forward

Erica Sloan, SR, Utica, Forward

First Team West

Sophie Goldberg, SR, Adrian, Goalie

Kathryn Truban, JR, Adrian, Defense

Kayla Vrieze, SR, Gustavus Adolphus, Defense

Darci Matson, SO, Aurora, Forward

Maddie McCollins, SR, UW-River Falls, Forward

Sophie Rausch, SR, UW-Eau Claire, Forward

Second Team East

Angela Hawthorne, JR, Utica, Goalie

Madison Duff, SR, Suffolk, Defense

Julia Holmes, JR, Nazareth, Defense

Sara Krauseneck, GR, Plattsburgh, Forward

Nancy Loh, SR, Hamilton, Forward

Meg Rittenhouse, JR, Colby, Forward

Second Team West

Katie McCoy, SR, Gustavus Adolphus, Goalie

MaKenna Aure, FR, UW-River Falls, Defense

Maya Roy, JR, Adrian, Defense

Une Bjelland, SR, Adrian, Forward

Hailey Holland, SR, Gustavus Adolphus, Forward

Jessica Von Ruden, GR, Adrian, Forward