Top 24 players in Division III women’s college hockey named All-Americans for 2022-23 season

NCAA Division III women’s head coaches have recognized the top 24 hockey players in their division by selecting them as CCM Hockey/AHCA All-Americans for 2022-23.
The honorees come from 14 different schools, and 22 of the 24 are from the U.S. The state of Minnesota, with five players, provided the most All-Americans.
There are two graduates, 14 seniors, five juniors, one sophomore, and two freshmen.
First Team East
Natalie Stott, FR, Amherst, Goalie
Sierra Benjamin, SR, Plattsburgh, Defense
Abby Kuhns, SR, Hamilton, Defense
Ann-Frederique Guay, SR, Norwich, Forward
Kaylee Merrill, SR, Potsdam, Forward
Erica Sloan, SR, Utica, Forward
First Team West
Sophie Goldberg, SR, Adrian, Goalie
Kathryn Truban, JR, Adrian, Defense
Kayla Vrieze, SR, Gustavus Adolphus, Defense
Darci Matson, SO, Aurora, Forward
Maddie McCollins, SR, UW-River Falls, Forward
Sophie Rausch, SR, UW-Eau Claire, Forward
Second Team East
Angela Hawthorne, JR, Utica, Goalie
Madison Duff, SR, Suffolk, Defense
Julia Holmes, JR, Nazareth, Defense
Sara Krauseneck, GR, Plattsburgh, Forward
Nancy Loh, SR, Hamilton, Forward
Meg Rittenhouse, JR, Colby, Forward
Second Team West
Katie McCoy, SR, Gustavus Adolphus, Goalie
MaKenna Aure, FR, UW-River Falls, Defense
Maya Roy, JR, Adrian, Defense
Une Bjelland, SR, Adrian, Forward
Hailey Holland, SR, Gustavus Adolphus, Forward
Jessica Von Ruden, GR, Adrian, Forward