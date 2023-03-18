Boston University’s Skoog suspended by Hockey East, will miss Saturday’s conference championship game

Boston University’s Wilmer Skoog, who centered the Terriers top line on Friday in a 2-1 overtime victory in the Hockey East semifinal, has been suspended for one game by the league as a result of a boarding penalty that occurred at 8:40 of the third period. He will miss Saturday’s Hockey East championship game.

Skoog was whistled for a minor penalty at the time. The player who was hit, Providence senior defenseman Cam McDonald, suffered a broke hand on the play according to his coach Nate Leaman.

Tough news for the Terriers. Here’s a look at the play. https://t.co/u0gvSFfG9S pic.twitter.com/PTDDkU7Pad — Boston Hockey Blog (@BOShockeyblog) March 18, 2023

The suspension further depletes the Terriers lineup after defenseman Case McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the third period of Friday’s game. Multiple reports say that McCarthy, who had to be taken from the ice on a stretcher, suffered a broken collarbone and concussion.

The top-seeded Terriers reached the title game on Quinn Hutson’s goal at 10:52 of overtime. They will face No. 2 seed Merrimack on Saturday. The Warriors won their game in double overtime on Matt Copponi’s game-winning goal.