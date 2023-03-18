Boston University’s Skoog suspended by Hockey East, will miss Saturday’s conference championship game

By
-
Boston University senior forward Wilmer Skoog received a one-game suspension by the league on Saturday morning and will be ineligible to play in Saturday’s Hockey East championship game vs. Merrimack (USCHO.com file photo)

Boston University’s Wilmer Skoog, who centered the Terriers top line on Friday in a 2-1 overtime victory in the Hockey East semifinal, has been suspended for one game by the league as a result of a boarding penalty that occurred at 8:40 of the third period. He will miss Saturday’s Hockey East championship game.

Skoog was whistled for a minor penalty at the time. The player who was hit, Providence senior defenseman Cam McDonald, suffered a broke hand on the play according to his coach Nate Leaman.

The suspension further depletes the Terriers lineup after defenseman Case McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the third period of Friday’s game. Multiple reports say that McCarthy, who had to be taken from the ice on a stretcher, suffered a broken collarbone and concussion.

The top-seeded Terriers reached the title game on Quinn Hutson’s goal at 10:52 of overtime. They will face No. 2 seed Merrimack on Saturday. The Warriors won their game in double overtime on Matt Copponi’s game-winning goal.

 

