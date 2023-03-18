Spodniak ‘living a dream’ as hockey player at Adrian

Matus Spodniak had a tough time in his first three years of college hockey. He played in a total of seven games during that stretch while at American International.

Transferring to Adrian to last season provided him with a new outlook and an opportunity he did not hesitate to capitalize on.

Not only is Spodniak making an impact for the reigning national champion Bulldogs, he’s the top scorer in the country in NCAA Division III.

“It’s been a great season. It’s like living a dream or something. I didn’t expect it to happen this way,” Spodniak.

His own talent and skill has certainly played a big part in scoring 28 goals and dishing out 26 assists, but like most great players, the 2023 NCHA Player of the Year is quick to share the spotlight.

“I have to say thank you to my teammates. Without them, I wouldn’t have the success I’ve had,” Spodniak said.

Spodniak, who hails from Slovakia, started playing hockey when he was just 4 years old.

“I love hockey. When I was younger I played soccer, too, but hockey has always been my main sport,” Spodniak said. “I enjoy scoring goals and being around the team. I always knew hockey was something I wanted to do with my life.”

He also loves winning, and that’s something Adrian, the third-ranked team in the USCHO NCAA Division III poll, has done quite a bit of this season. The Bulldogs are 23-4-2 and take on sixth-ranked UW-Stevens Point in a national quarterfinal tonight at home.

“It’s been an amazing season so far,” Spodniak said. “We’ve been taking it game by game and we feel we are ready.”

Spodniak is part of an offense that has cranked out 167 goals. A dozen players have 20 or more points, and maybe one of the more impressive stats for the Bulldogs is the way they share the puck. They have 301 assists and six players have 20 or more assists.

Jaden Sheilds is behind Spodniak in that category, tallying 24. Ty Enns and Alessio Luciani have 23 assists apiece.

“We are all working together,” Spodniak said. “Every guy in the locker room shares the same goal, and that’s to be a national champion. We’re working hard to achieve that goal, taking it day by day.”

As for his personal success, it comes down to a renewed belief in himself that started taking shape a year ago when he first arrived at Adrian. He tallied 17 goals and 20 assists last year.

“I wasn’t playing a lot at AIC and lost a lot of confidence,” Spodniak said. “I’ve been able to come back and enjoy hockey again. It feels amazing. I’m thankful for the opportunity coach (Adam) Krug gave to me. It’s been a great experience so far.”

He pointed to the little things as a difference maker for him as well.

“I feel it’s all about the details, skating and moving the puck at the right time, and taking good shots. I’m out there doing what I’m supposed to do.”