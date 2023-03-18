Women’s Division I College Hockey: Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques wins 2023 Patty Kazmaier Award

DULUTH — Ohio State senior defender Sophie Jaques has been chosen as the 2023 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award winner.

The honors were presented Saturday afternoon at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, Minn. as part of the women’s Frozen Four weekend hosted by the University of Minnesota Duluth. The ceremony aired live on NHL Network. The award, which is in its 26th year, is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s hockey by the USA Hockey Foundation.

Jaques is the first winner from Ohio State University. She was selected from a group of three finalists that included fifth year forward Alina Müller (Northeastern) and senior forward Danielle Serdachny (Colgate).

This story will be updated.