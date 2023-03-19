Michigan scores twice in the third, beats Minnesota to repeat as Big Ten champs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — In a game played before a packed crowd of 10,305 in 3M Arena at Mariucci, the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines rallied twice from one-goal deficits to repeat as Big Ten Champions with a 4-3 win over No. 1 Minnesota.

The game between the top two scoring teams in college hockey was a game many considered as a possible Frozen Four matchup. The match lived up to its billing.

“We always get preached to that a good defense is a good offense so we tried to take it to them in that sense and tried to keep them behind their feet as much as possible,” said Adam Fantilli, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“We just told them to be predictable and create chaos,” said Michigan coach Brandon Naurato.

Said Minnesota coach Bob Motzko, “We got two real talented teams and there are some highlight-reel goals you are going to see out of those guys, but to win you can’t do the things we did.”

With the game tied 3-3 at 11:46 in the third, Dylan Duke put the Wolverines in front for good on a herculean effort. T.J. Hughes fed the puck to Duke deep in the zone, and Duke — while falling to the ice with a defender draped all over him — reached out across the goal mouth and steered the puck past Minnesota’s Justen Close.

“That’s Duker,” said Michigan’s Rutger McGroarty, who netted the first two Michigan goals within 34 seconds early in the second period. “He gets greasy ones, and we love him for it. Duker’s the man and I am so happy for him.”

McGroarty scored by going to dirty areas. His first was a cleanup on a big rebound 12 feet straight out in front of the net. On the second, McGroarty found himself alone with the puck after a fortunate bounce to the right of the goalie.

“A lot of video with coach,” said McGroarty. “Get to the net fight. Find those soft areas. Get to the net and good things happen when you are around there.”

Each team scored in contrasting fashion. Minnesota scored all three of its goals on fast breaks, including one at 1:57 in the third to give the Gophers a 3-2 lead, a highlight-reel, one-on-one dance between Minnesota’s Rhett Pitlick and Michigan defender Steven Holtz that blew the roof off Mariucci and left Holtz spun out on the ice.

Michigan did not flinch at the Minnesota lead, as Seamus Casey responded quickly at 05:29, scoring on a screen play.

Minnesota had a 1-0 lead after an evenly played first period in which both teams skated hard and each garnered quality scoring opportunities. Brody Lamb scored with Logan Cooley setting the goal up with plays on both sides of the ice. Cooley blocked a shot in the defensive zone and chased down the rebound at center ice before leading a two-on-one rush, feeding Lamb for the one-timer just inside the left faceoff circle.

Both teams are projected as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, with Minnesota the top seed overall. The Gophers are likely to be placed in the Fargo, N.D. regional while Michigan may end up in Manchester, N.H. or possibly Allentown, Pa.

This is Michigan’s third Big Ten playoff championship, having won in 2016 and 2022.

Big Ten All-Tournament Team

Forward: Logan Cooley (Minnesota)

Forward: Adam Fantillli (Michigan)

Forward: Rutger McGroarty (Michigan)

Defense: Luke Hughes (Michigan)

Defense: Seamus Casey (Michigan)

Goaltender: Justen Close (Minnesota)

MOP: Adam Fantillli (Michigan)P.