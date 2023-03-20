Mercyhurst’s Briere charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct after pushing empty wheelchair down flight of stairs

Mercyhurst men’s hockey player Carson Briere has been charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after a video showed him pushing a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at an Erie bar on March 11.

The Erie police filed the same set of charges against Patrick Carrozzi, a member of the Mercyhurst men’s lacrosse team.

The charges are the second-degree misdemeanors of criminal mischief related to damaged property, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief and the summary offense of disorderly conduct.