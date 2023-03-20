Minnesota gets 34 first-place votes, enters NCAA tournament as top seed, top team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

Minnesota, already the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, is also the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll after collecting 34 first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Michigan moves up two spots to No. 2, getting nine first-place votes, while Quinnipiac falls one to No. 3, picking up four first-place votes. Denver earns two first-place votes while falling one notch to No. 4, and Boston University stays No. 5, garnering the final first-place vote.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 20, 2023

St. Cloud State is up one to No. 6, Harvard down one to No. 7, Ohio State remains eighth, Western Michigan stays No. 9, and Minnesota State moves up two to sit 10th this week.

Cornell falls out of the top 10, dropping two to sit 12th in this week’s poll.

Colgate enters the rankings this week, coming in at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 10 others received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.