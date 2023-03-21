TD Garden to host consolation, championship games of 2024 women’s Beanpot tournament

Boston’s TD Garden will host the 45th women’s Beanpot championship on Jan. 23, 2024.

The annual showcase will include both the consolation and the championship games, featuring Boston’s four major college hockey women’s programs from Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern in a battle for the city’s bragging rights. The consolation and championship games will be broadcast on NESN.

“As a former collegiate athlete, a fan, and an executive in the sports industry, I am thrilled to announce that TD Garden will be the proud home of the women’s Beanpot in 2024,” said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden, in a news release. “For both the student-athletes and the fans, we are confident it is an experience they will never forget. It’s a new chapter in equality for women’s sports and we are excited to support the growth of women’s hockey.”

In Jan. 2023, Dunkin’ was named the first-ever sponsor of the 2023 men’s Beanpot tournament, and the multi-year sponsorship extends to the 2024 women’s Beanpot championship. This will be the first time the women’s Beanpot has had a title sponsor.

TD Garden and the Boston Bruins have invited players from each of the women’s college hockey teams in for tonight’s game vs. the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. The Boston Bruins are celebrating ‘Women in Sports Night.’ Northeastern, the 2023 women’s Beanpot champion, will be celebrated in-game and the players of each team will meet with fans and take photos with the Beanpot trophy on the concourse in the first and second intermission.

“The winner of the Dunkin’ women’s Beanpot earns the title of Boston city champion for the year and Hockey East commends the TD Garden for bringing the 2024 championship game to such an iconic hockey venue,” said Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf.

“Having helped organize and coach in the very first women’s Beanpot tournament back in 1979, I can’t express how happy I am to see this exciting new development,” added Joe Bertagna, former Hockey East commissioner and Harvard’s first women’s hockey coach. “This is something that many people have advocated for many years, and not only will it be a thrill for the athletes, but it will also allow new fans to appreciate the women’s game.”

Ticketing information and additional details will be announced in the fall.