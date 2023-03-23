Cornell takes down defending champ Denver in Manchester regional semifinal, 2-0

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Since the second half of the season began, Cornell coach Mike Schafer has expressed the importance of shutting out external noise.

The only noise Cornell had to deal with for most of its NCAA tournament opener on Thursday came from its band and cheering section. Junior forward Jack O’Leary scored early and the rest of the Big Red shut the door for a 2-0 win over Denver (NCHC) to advance to the regional final at Manchester’s downtown civic arena.

“People doubt you, especially in the social media,” Schafer said. “Email, all the other stuff I’m not up on — Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, not sure if there’s any more. I got them all. There was just a lot of noise. (We) had to ignore the noise and really believe in each other in the locker room. I’m very proud of these guys.”

ECAC Hockey’s Cornell (21-10-2) will face Boston University (28-10-0) on Saturday (4 p.m. EDT, ESPNU) for the chance to go to the Frozen Four for the fifth time in program history and first since 2003. Denver, one year removed from its ninth national championship, saw its season end at 30-10-0.

O’Leary, who finished with a goal and an assist, found the back of the net with a backhand shot 2:49 into the contest, putting Cornell ahead 1-0. It was O’Leary’s sixth goal of the season.

“We wanted to put them on their heels early and often,” O’Leary said. “(I) just found myself at the right spot at the right time and was happy to give us that momentum right away.”

The Big Red made it 2-zip later in the first when Ben Berard, fresh out of the penalty box, wrapped the puck around the post and tucked it into the net at 8:32, with assistance from O’Leary. For Berard it was goal No. 11 on the season.

There was no scoring in the second period, which was notable for the fact that each team had an opportunity for a 5-minute power play following major penalties. Both were successfully killed off.

“We didn’t start it how we wanted to,” Denver coach David Carle said. “We got better as it went on, but ultimately did not find a way to be able to crack through like we have in games past in this tournament.”

Cornell goalie Ian Shane had 19 saves, while Denver’s Magnus Chrona finished with 30. The Pioneers pulled Chrona for an extra skater with 3:30 left and dominated the rest of the period by peppering Shane with shots. Shane was able to withstand the onslaught.

“The guys in front of me did a great job,” Shane said. “Six-on-5 is something we practice a lot obviously. (We) kind of treated it a little bit like a penalty kill, covering everything we can. At the end of the day, we’re going to have to give something up. That’s where my job comes in.”

The Pioneers’ loss capped a night to forget for the NCHC in Manchester, as BU toppled Western Michigan 5-1 in the first game of the day.

Saturday will mark the second meeting of the year between Cornell and Boston University — the Terriers were a 4-3 winner at Agganis Arena on Jan. 14.