Cornell blanks defending national champion Denver, 2-0, in Manchester regional

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Down go the defending champs.

Junior forward Jack O’Leary recorded a goal and an assist to lead Cornell (ECAC Hockey) to a 2-0 win over Denver (NCHC) in the first round of the NCAA men’s D-I hockey tournament on Thursday night at Manchester’s downtown civic arena.

Cornell (21-10-2) will face Boston University (28-10-0) on Saturday (4 p.m. EDT, ESPNU) for the chance to go to the Frozen Four for the fifth time in program history and first since 2003. Denver, one year removed from its ninth national championship, saw its season end at 30-10-0.

O’Leary found the back of the net with a backhand shot 2:49 into the contest, putting Cornell ahead 1-0 early. It was O’Leary’s sixth goal of the season.

The Big Red made it 2-zip later in the first when Ben Berard, fresh out of the penalty box, wrapped the puck around the post and tucked it into the net at 8:32, with assistance from O’Leary.

Notable in the second period was that each team had an opportunity for a 5-minute power play following major penalties, but both were successfully killed off.

Cornell goalie Ian Shane had 19 saves, while Denver’s Magnus Chrona finished with 30.

The Pioneers’ loss capped a night to forget for the NCHC in Manchester, as BU toppled Western Michigan 5-1 in the first game of the day.

