North Dakota blueliner Kleven inks NHL contract with Senators, gives up senior season with Fighting Hawks

North Dakota junior Tyler Kleven has signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

The defenseman will give up his final year of eligibility at North Dakota.

Kleven appeared in 95 games over his three-year career at North Dakota, finishing with 20 goals and 35 points. The Fargo, N.D., native had his best offensive season in 2022-23, leading all UND blueliners with eight goals and five on the man-advantage.

He also had a knack for scoring big goals in his career, with eight of his 20 goals coming as game winners, which tie him with Nick Fuher (2001-05) for the most all-time by a defenseman in program history.

Ottawa originally selected Kleven in the second round (44th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.