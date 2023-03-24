Adrian’s Luciani nets overtime winner to lift Bulldogs over UNE, 8-7

In what truly may have been one of the craziest NCAA D-III tournament game, Adrian took an 8-7 overtime win over the University of New England on a power play goal by Alessio Luciani. The game saw five lead changes and dramatic swings that included an extra-attacker goal to send the game into extra time as well as a reviewed major penalty against UNE early in the overtime that led to Luciani’s game winner.

It was the Bulldogs who started fast in the first period as both teams came out with pace and after a few quick chances, freshman Jacob Suede put Adrian up 1-0 on a quick shot from the slot. Ten minutes later Riley Murphy took the puck down the right side on his off-wing and rang a shot off the post and in past Girard’s glove for a 2-0 lead. That is when UNE got it going.

With just under four minutes remaining in the period, Garrett Devine got UNE on the board and the Nor’easters would open the second period with a power play. Alex Sheehy tied the game one minute in a with rocket from the point and just a minute later, former Adrian forward Dawson Ellis gave the Nor’easters a 3-2 lead. Chad Merrell and Collin Heinold extended the lead to 5-2 and Adrian changed goalies with Dershaun Stewart replacing Tallarico midway through the period. Bradley Somers cut the deficit to two goals and just like UNE at the end of the first period, Adrian started the third period on the power play.

It took only three shots and 45 seconds for Ty Enns to cut the deficit to 5-4 before Ryan Pitoscia tied the game with a great individual shorthanded effort on a mishandled pass by UNE in the offensive zone. Enns again found the back of the net and Adrian led 6-5 with ten minutes still remaining in the period.

Daniel Winslow took advantage of a turnover behind the Adrian goal to tie the game at 6-6 and with just about four minutes remaining Jared Christy took a beautiful pass from Jake Fuss and lasered the puck over Stewart’s glove for a 7-6 lead. Neither team could add anything else until Adrian pulled their goaltender and Pitoscia suddenly found himself alone in the slot with the puck and made no mistake with a rising shot just over the outstretched blocker of Girard.

At the end of regulation, UNE challenged for an uncalled major penalty and after official review no penalty was called so both teams started at even-strength. There were chances for both teams early in the overtime but no goals. After a whistle, Adrian sought a review of a play for a major penalty and a spearing call was made giving the Bulldogs a five minute power play. The Adrian extra man unit is very special having already scored once in the game and Alessio Luciani found himself alone with the puck to Girard’s left, deking him down he pulled the puck across the crease and stuffed the game-winning goal between Girard’s skate and post to end one of the craziest games in NCAA D-III history.