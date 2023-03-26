Canucks sign Western Michigan’s Sasson, who foregoes last two seasons with Broncos

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that the club has agreed to terms with Western Michigan sophomore forward Max Sasson on a two-year, entry-level contract.

He will report to the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks on an amateur tryout agreement for foregoes his last two years of eligibility with the Broncos.

“We are very pleased to have agreed to terms with Max today and we are excited to have him join Abbotsford in time for their playoff push,” said Vancouver GM Patrik Allvin in a statement. “He is coming off a very strong year with Western Michigan and has shown continual improvement in his game each of the last few seasons. We look forward to watching him develop at the professional level with our staff in Vancouver and Abbotsford.”

Sasson, a native of Birmingham, Mich., recently concluded his second season with the Broncos, recording 42 points (15-27-42) and 18 penalty minutes in 38 games.