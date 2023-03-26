Harvard’s Farrell leaves Crimson after two seasons, signs NHL deal with Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Harvard sophomore forward Sean Farrell.

Farrell gives up his remaining eligibility with the Crimson.

He will join the team on Montreal’s upcoming trip to Buffalo and Philadelphia.

The native of Hopkinton, Mass., scored 20 goals and added 33 assists in 34 games this season with Harvard. In 58 career games with the Crimson, he totaled 81 points (30 goals, 51 assists).

Farrell was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft.