Hobart’s Taylor chosen winner of 2023 Edward Jeremiah Award as men’s D-III national coach of year

For leading Hobart into the NCAA Men’s Division III Frozen Four, Mark Taylor has been named winner of the 2023 Edward Jeremiah Award as the CCM/AHCA Division III Men’s Coach of the Year.

For Taylor and the Statesmen, this is the first such award.

Taylor, the 2023 NEHC coach of the year, guided the Statesmen to a 27-2-0 record entering the national semifinals. The 27 wins are the most in a single season in program history. The Statesmen went 19-0-0 on home ice this season on its way to capturing their second consecutive NEHC regular season title with a 16-2-0 mark in conference play. The Statesmen then defeated Babson 5-1 to claim the NEHC tournament title.

Taylor’s charges are first in the nation in scoring defense (1.18) and winning percentage (.929). The Statesmen are fourth in the nation in scoring margin (+2.82). Hobart is eighth in the nation in penalty-killing percentage (.894) and 18th in power-play percentage (.226). Taylor has guided the Statesmen to four straight 20 wins seasons and 20 consecutive winning seasons. His career record stands at 376-174-54. The Statesmen have been selected to eight straight NCAA tournaments and 12 overall. This is Hobart’s fourth trip to the national semifinals.

Now in his 23rd year, Taylor continues to add to his reputation as the most successful coach in Hobart hockey history. Entering the national semifinals, he has compiled a record of 376-174-54 (.698), while earning 12 NCAA Tournament bids and four trips to the national semifinals (2006, 2009, 2019, 2023). He has been named the conference’s coach of the year eight times, earning recognition from the ECAC West six times (2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2015 and 2016) and the NEHC twice (2022, 2023).

A tremendous motivator and recruiter all of Hobart’s All-Americans, five Statesmen have earned conference player of the year award recognition under Taylor’s leadership.

The Edward Jeremiah Award is named in honor of the great Dartmouth College head coach and was first presented in 1970.

Taylor was assisted this year by Tom Fiorentino.

The runner-up for this year’s Jeremiah Award was Endicott’s R.J. Tolan.