NCAA D-III Hockey Championship Game Picks – March 26, 2023

After a crazy 15 goal affair between Adrian and UNE and a chess match decided late in the third period between Hobart and Endicott, we are down to the final two teams that will battle for the national title on Sunday evening. For many, including this writer, we have the two best teams in the country playing for the championship with Adrian defending their title against a very talented Hobart squad making its first ever appearance in the championship game. It should be a classic hockey game in front of fans who have traveled well for both teams. Here are Brian and my picks for the title game – care to wager there might be some regional bias here?

Sunday, March 26, 2023

NCAA Championship Game

(3) Adrian v. (2) Hobart

TC – The Statesmen have been on a mission and in the semifinal had to overcome a really good team in their home rink and in front of their fans in the biggest game of the season. Damon Beaver again showed he is a big game goaltender and Hobart’s relentless pressure finally found a way to score against a very stingy Endicott defense. Expect more of the same in the championship game and the difference to be found in the crease where the Statesmen have the advantage over the defending national champions. Would not be surprised if this game needs some extra time to decide and how great would that be to wrap-up one of the best Frozen Fours in quite awhile – Hobart, 3-2

Adrian (25-4-2) vs. Hobart (28-2-0)

BL – We have reached the final game of what has been an amazing 2022-23 hockey season. And once again the Adrian Bulldogs are playing for the national championship.

Getting back here wasn’t easy. They trailed 5-2 at one point against the University of New England but put together a rally, forced overtime and then won 8-7 on a clutch goal by Alessio Luciani.

The lesson here is to never underestimate the heart of a reigning champ, and now the Bulldogs need one last win to seal the deal on a repeat.

Standing in their way is Hobart, which held off Endicott 3-1 in the other national semifinal on Friday. One of the Statesmen’s big keys to success was freshman netminder Damon Beaver, who stopped 25 shots. That’s an impressive feat for a freshman in a huge game.

Both Adrian and Hobart have shown just how good they can be on both ends of the ice and they have earned this opportunity to play for the championship.

For more than a month, I’ve felt for that Adrian was the best team in the country, and I think on Sunday night they prove it once again. The Bulldogs are hoisting a trophy when it’s all said and done. Adrian, 5-3

So, both Brian and I were spot on in the semifinals leaving me with a one game advantage, but we did take our regional teams for the championship so either I win outright or we tie and go double-or-nothing next year. Seriously it has been a great year of D-III hockey and no better way to end it than with these two teams battling it out for the ultimate prize- “Drop the Puck!”