Top 31 men’s hockey players in NCAA D-II/D-III hockey named All-Americans for ’22-23 season

NCAA Division II-III men’s head coaches have recognized the top 31 hockey players in their division by selecting them as CCM Hockey/AHCA All-Americans for the 2022-23 season.

First Team East

Drennan Atherton, SR, Norwich, Goalie

Jayson Dobay, JR, Utica, Defense

Jake LaChance, SR, Wesleyan, Defense

Myles Abbate, SR, Plymouth State, Forward

Luke Aquaro, SO, Hobart, Forward

Andrew Kurapov, JR, Endicott, Forward

Liam McCanney, SO, Stevenson, Forward

First Team West

Dylan Meilun, FR, UW-Superior, Goalie

Matteas Derraugh, SO, Lake Forest, Defense

Chase Spencer, JR, Adrian, Defense

Arkhip Ledenkov, JR, St. Scholastica, Forward

Filimon Ledenkov, JR, Scholastica, Forward

Matus Spodniak, SR, Adrian, Forward

Second Team East

Reid Cooper, GR, Curry, Goalie

Justin Allen, GR, Utica, Defense

Nick Favaro, SR, Curry, Defense

Jonah Alexander, JR, Hobart, Forward

Nikita Kozyrev, JR, Buffalo State, Forward

Remy Parker, SR, Utica, Forward

Second Team West

Jack Bostedt, JR, St. Scholastica, Goalie

Liam Haslam, JR, Concordia (Minn.), Defense

Mason Palmer, SR, Augsburg, Defense

Quinn Green, JR, UW-Eau Claire, Forward

Jack Jaunich, SR, Aurora, Forward

Sam Ruffin, GR, Adrian, Forward

Third Team East

Matt Petizian, SR, Geneseo, Goalie

Jacob Modry, SR, Plattsburgh, Defense

Jack Sullivan., JR, Colby, Defense

Timmy Kent, JR, Curry, Forward

Wiggle Kerbrat, SR, Wesleyan, Forward

Henry McKinney, SR, Nazareth, Forward