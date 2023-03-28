D-III All-USCHO Teams showcase great talent across 21 institutions, nine conferences

The just completed D-III season showcased an immensely competitive landscape across each of the regions and conferences with outstanding team performances and individual efforts. Across the board, the level of competitiveness was on display each and every week with a large number of continuous upsets and fluctuations weekly in the standings and national polls. The players responsible for all this excitement are represented here in the All-USCHO selections. This year’s recognitions are expanded to best reflect the tremendous talent and efforts put forth on the ice in the 2022-23 season. In all, nine conferences are represented with twenty-one separate institutions seeing a player named. Utica leads the pack with four players while Adrian, Curry, Hobart, and St. Scholastica each have three each. Here are this year’s D-III All-USCHO Teams:
All-USCHO First Team
Drennen Atherton Norwich SR Goaltender
Jason Dobay Utica SO Defense
Chase Spencer Adrian JR Defense
Myle Abbate Plymouth State SR Forward
Matus Spodniak Adrian SR Forward
Luke Aquaro Hobart SO Forward
Andrew Kurapov Endicott SR Forward
All-USCHO Second Team
Dylan Meilun Wisconsin – Superior FR Goaltender
Jake Lachance Wesleyan SR Defense
Matteus Deraugh Lake Forest SR Defense
Liam McCanney Stevenson SO Forward
Filimon Ledenkov St. Scholastica JR Forward
Arkhip Ledenkov St. Scholastica JR Forward
Jack Jaunich Aurora SR Forward
All-USCHO Third Team
Reid Cooper Curry GR Goaltender
Damon Beaver Hobart FR Goaltender
Justin Allen Utica GR Defense
Mason Palmer Augsburg SR Defense
Nick Favaro Curry GR Defense
Nikita Kozyrev Buffalo State SR Forward
Jonah Alexander Hobart SO Forward
Sam Ruffin Adrian GR Forward
Remy Parker Utica SR Forward
All-USCHO Honorable Mention
Jack Bostedt St. Scholastica SR Goaltender
Matt Petizian Geneseo SR Goaltender
Liam Haslam Concordia JR Defense
Jacob Modry Plattsburgh SR Defense
Jack Sullivan Colby JR Defense
Quinn Green Wisconsin – Eau Claire SR Forward
Timmy Kent Curry JR Forward
Henry McKinney Nazareth SR Forward
Wiggle Kerbrat Wesleyan SR Forward
Congratulations to all the players named as well as all the teams, players and coaches who made this season one of the most memorable in recent years for D-III hockey across the country.