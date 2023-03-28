D-III All-USCHO Teams showcase great talent across 21 institutions, nine conferences

The just completed D-III season showcased an immensely competitive landscape across each of the regions and conferences with outstanding team performances and individual efforts. Across the board, the level of competitiveness was on display each and every week with a large number of continuous upsets and fluctuations weekly in the standings and national polls. The players responsible for all this excitement are represented here in the All-USCHO selections. This year’s recognitions are expanded to best reflect the tremendous talent and efforts put forth on the ice in the 2022-23 season. In all, nine conferences are represented with twenty-one separate institutions seeing a player named. Utica leads the pack with four players while Adrian, Curry, Hobart, and St. Scholastica each have three each. Here are this year’s D-III All-USCHO Teams:

All-USCHO First Team

Drennen Atherton Norwich SR Goaltender

Jason Dobay Utica SO Defense

Chase Spencer Adrian JR Defense

Myle Abbate Plymouth State SR Forward

Matus Spodniak Adrian SR Forward

Luke Aquaro Hobart SO Forward

Andrew Kurapov Endicott SR Forward

All-USCHO Second Team

Dylan Meilun Wisconsin – Superior FR Goaltender

Jake Lachance Wesleyan SR Defense

Matteus Deraugh Lake Forest SR Defense

Liam McCanney Stevenson SO Forward

Filimon Ledenkov St. Scholastica JR Forward

Arkhip Ledenkov St. Scholastica JR Forward

Jack Jaunich Aurora SR Forward

All-USCHO Third Team

Reid Cooper Curry GR Goaltender

Damon Beaver Hobart FR Goaltender

Justin Allen Utica GR Defense

Mason Palmer Augsburg SR Defense

Nick Favaro Curry GR Defense

Nikita Kozyrev Buffalo State SR Forward

Jonah Alexander Hobart SO Forward

Sam Ruffin Adrian GR Forward

Remy Parker Utica SR Forward

All-USCHO Honorable Mention

Jack Bostedt St. Scholastica SR Goaltender

Matt Petizian Geneseo SR Goaltender

Liam Haslam Concordia JR Defense

Jacob Modry Plattsburgh SR Defense

Jack Sullivan Colby JR Defense

Quinn Green Wisconsin – Eau Claire SR Forward

Timmy Kent Curry JR Forward

Henry McKinney Nazareth SR Forward

Wiggle Kerbrat Wesleyan SR Forward

Congratulations to all the players named as well as all the teams, players and coaches who made this season one of the most memorable in recent years for D-III hockey across the country.