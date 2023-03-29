Hobart’s Beaver earns USCHO Rookie of Year award, joins strong list of newcomers on All-USCHO Rookie Team

In D-III where goaltending exceled this past season as well as in the NEHC conference where All-American caliber goaltenders are the competitive ante, Damon Beaver arrived as a first year at Hobart and all he did was backstop the Statesmen to their first ever national championship. Beaver played in 20 games and started 18 for Hobart while compiling a 1.04 goals-against average, a .955 save percentage, seven shutouts and finished 18-2-0 for Hobart. For his excellence and backstopping his team through the NEHC playoffs and the NCAA tournament, Beaver is this year’s USCHO Rookie of the Year.

“Nothing gets to him,” said Hobart head coach Mark Taylor. “Damon is just very focused on playing the puck and has great athleticism that enables him to move quickly and make big saves for us. He was the model of consistency all season and the guys love playing for him as you saw when the whole team jumped off the bench to celebrate the overtime win by going to our netminder first – and that included the guy who scored the overtime goal. It is about teamwork and team first and Damon embodies that when he practices and plays.”

Beaver is part of an expanded group of first year players being recognized this season just based on the extensive contributions these first-year players showed throughout their seasons. Here are this year’s All-USCHO Rookie Team players:

All-USCHO Rookie First Team

Gage Dill Curry FR F Colby Seitz Cortland FR F Colton Friesen Wisconsin – Superior FR F Gramm McCormack MSOE FR F Mason Campbell St. John’s FR D Dakota Zarudny Geneseo FR D Trenton Heyde Wisconsin – Stout FR D Damon Beaver Hobart FR G Dylan Meilun Wisconsin – Superior FR G

All-USCHO Rookie Second Team

Connor Wood Skidmore FR F Zach Dill Salem State FR F Ben Zimmerman Hamilton FR F Caden Smith Chatham FR F Jaden Condotta Aurora FR D Aidan McDowell Stevenson FR D Matt Connor Curry FR D Eli Shiller Plattsburgh FR G Kolby Thornton Aurora FR G

Sixteen different institutions across eight conferences are represented in this year’s fabulous first-year crop of players. Congratulations to all that were recognized and looking forward to bigger and better things in your second season next year.