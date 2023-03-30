Boston College forward Kuntar signs NHL deal with Bruins, gives up senior season with Eagles

The Boston Bruins have announced that the team has signed Boston College junior forward Trevor Kuntar to a two-year, entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.

In signing with the Bruins, Kuntar gives up his senior year with the Eagles.

Kuntar appeared in 34 games with Boston College in 2022-23, recording 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points.

He spent three seasons at Boston College from 2020-23, totaling 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points in 93 games.

The Williamsville, N.Y., native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (89th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.