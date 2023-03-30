Minnesota State’s Hastings announced as next head coach at Wisconsin

Wisconsin athletics director Chris McIntosh today named Mike Hastings the next head coach of Wisconsin men’s hockey.

Hastings comes to the Badgers from Minnesota State, where in 11 seasons he directed the Mavericks to eight NCAA tournament appearances and two Frozen Fours including the 2022 title game. Prior to Minnesota State, Hastings served for 14 years as head coach of the USHL’s Omaha Lancers.

“Wisconsin is one of college hockey’s great programs and I am both thrilled and humbled to have this opportunity,” Hastings said in a statement. “I want to thank Chris McIntosh for his belief in me. Badger hockey has a lot going for it – great alums, fans, facilities, tradition, a terrific campus and city. I can’t wait to get to Madison and start working with our team on building a winning culture on and off the ice.”

A three-time Spencer Penrose Award winner as NCAA coach of the year, Hastings’ Mavericks captured eight conference regular-season championships during his tenure.

His collegiate coaching career began in 2008 with one year as an assistant at Minnesota, before he moved on for three seasons as associate head coach at Omaha (2009-12).

Hastings directed Team USA to a silver medal at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship and served as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team in Beijing and the 2022 U.S. National Team at the world championship. He also served as an assistant coach for Team USA’s National Junior Team at World Juniors in 2005 and 2003.

A 1993 St. Cloud State graduate, he skated two seasons with the Huskies (1986-88) before injury cut his playing career short.

“I am incredibly excited about Mike Hastings becoming our men’s hockey coach,” McIntosh said. “He has a tremendous history of success at Minnesota State and, before that, with the Omaha Lancers. In my conversations with Mike, it is clear that he shares the values we have at Wisconsin and I know he is committed to the academic achievement and personal growth of our student-athletes. He is a great fit for our athletic department and I can’t wait for him to get started.”

“Coach Hastings has had a transformational impact and left an indelible mark on our program. His record of success on and off the ice speaks for itself and the goodwill and brand recognition he has created for Maverick hockey is immeasurable,” said Minnesota State athletics director Kevin Buisman. “I am confident he will continue to do great things in Madison and we wish Mike and his family all the best moving forward.”

A process to fill the Hastings’ position will begin immediately, according to a statement from Minnesota State.