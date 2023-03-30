Three Big Ten players named 2023 Hobey Hat Trick

Three Big Ten forwards were named to the 2023 Hobey Hat Trick on Thursday.

Minnesota’s Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies and Michigan’s Adam Fantilli were the top three vote-getters for the Hobey Baker Award by a 30-member selection committee.

The award will be presented at 6 p.m. Eastern on Friday, April 7 in Tampa, Fla.

Knies is a sophomore while Cooley and Fantilli are freshmen.

Fantilli leads the nation with 64 points and Cooley is second at 57 with an NCAA-best plus-37 rating.

Knies was the Big Ten player of the year and scored three of his 21 goals this season in overtime.

The top three were selected from a list of 10 finalists that included Harvard forward Sean Farrell, Quinnipiac forward Collin Graf, Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson, Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets, Michigan Tech goalie Blake Pietila and Western Michigan forward Jason Polin.

The April 7 presentation will take place at Sparkman Wharf in Tampa. The 6 p.m. Hobey ceremony will be broadcast on NHL Network but the festivities start at 4:30 p.m. and include presentation of the Hockey Humanitarian Award, Mike Richter Award and other awards.