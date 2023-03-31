Harvard’s Laferriere done after two seasons, signs amateur tryout with AHL’s Reign

The AHL’s Ontario Reign have announced that the team has agreed to terms with Harvard sophomore forward Alex Laferriere on an amateur tryout agreement.

Laferriere gives up his last two seasons at Harvard.

Laferriere registered 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 34 games with the Crimson this season, leading the team in goals.

In 69 games played with Harvard, Laferriere accumulated 73 points on 35 goals and 38 assists and finished with a plus-26 rating.

Originally, the Chatham, N.J., native was drafted by the LA Kings in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.