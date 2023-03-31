Michigan names Naurato permanent head coach, signed to five-year contract, as interim tag removed

Michigan announced Friday that Brandon Naurato has agreed in principle to an agreement to serve as the permanent head coach of the Wolverines hockey team.

Details of Naurato’s five-year contract will be finalized and communicated following the completion of the Frozen Four. He was named interim head coach prior to the 2022-23 season after serving one year as an assistant coach.

“I am thrilled that Brandon Naurato will continue to lead our ice hockey program, and it is with that knowledge that I am incredibly excited for the future of this storied program,” said Michigan director of athletics Warde Manuel in a statement. “Simply put, Brandon has done a phenomenal job with this team over the past year. In his first year as the Head Coach, Brandon has kept his focus on the success of our student-athletes and staff who support the program…and the results of his leadership are clearly evident. He leads with positivity and with vision and has demonstrated his capability to lead at a high level. I look forward to watching the program sustain great success under his leadership.”

“I’m extremely honored to be officially named the head coach of Michigan Hockey,” Naurato added. “Michigan holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I met my wife and where I started my family. It’s where I want to be for a long time. I want to thank Warde Manuel and the administration for their support and trust with this program. I’d also like to thank the Michigan alumni and our incredible fans for their unwavering support throughout the season. We’re going to continue on what we’ve been building and I’m looking forward to putting more of my stamp on Michigan Hockey and elevating it from where I found it. The ultimate goal is and always will be to win while simultaneously cultivating the student-athletes’ individual and group identities, on-ice skills, mental health and leadership skills. Our staff will take pride in preparing these young men for the game of life and they will leave our program better men — Michigan men. Go blue!”

Named a finalist for the 2023 Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the CCM/AHCA Division I men’s hockey coach of the year, Naurato has guided the Wolverines to the Big Ten tournament championship and a spot in the Frozen Four, where they will face off against Quinnipiac at 8:30 p.m. on April 6 in Tampa, Fla. Michigan brings the highest-scoring offense in the nation into the Frozen Four, averaging 4.22 goals per game despite being the nation’s youngest team. The squad has been ranked in the top 10 nationally all season and set an NCAA record last week for most goals in an NCAA regional game with 11.

Naurato’s program has electrified the Michigan fanbase, with the Wolverines setting a program-record with 17 sold-out home crowds this season. Despite missing six key players at times throughout the season for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Michigan sports a 26-11-3 overall record while advancing to an NCAA-record 27th Frozen Four appearance.

As a player at Michigan from 2005 to 2009, Naurato made the NCAA tournament all four years. In 130 career games, he scored 32 goals and recorded 32 assists. He helped the Wolverines to the CCHA championship in 2008, which led to a Frozen Four appearance.