Ohio State sophomore defenseman Mason Lohrei has signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins.

Lohrei gives up his last two seasons with the Buckeyes.

In two years with the Buckeyes, Lohrei had 61 points, with eight goals and 53 assists, in 71 games, with a plus-13 rating and 98 shot blocks.

In 2022-23, Lohrei tallied four goals and 32 points in 40 games.

The native of Madison, Wis., was drafted by Boston in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.