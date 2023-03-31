Western Michigan’s Fulp gives up senior season on Broncos’ back end, signs NHL deal with Islanders

The NHL’s New York Islanders announced Friday that the team has signed Western Michigan junior defenseman Aidan Fulp to a two-year, two-way entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season.

In signing the NHL contract, Fulp foregoes his senior year with the Broncos.

Fulp served as an alternate captain for this year’s team and concludes his Bronco career having played in 97 games, tallying 38 points on four goals and 34 assists. He had two goals and 15 points in 38 games this season.

“Western Michigan was the best experience I could have asked for,” Fulp said in a statement. “I am forever indebted to the coaches, staff, and my teammates for making my time here so special. From top to bottom the organization is nothing short of professional with a major emphasis on player development. I will cherish the relationships and memories I have made at WMU for the rest of my life. The last three years have helped me get one step closer to my dreams, and for that I am forever grateful.”

The native of Westfield, Ind., helped guide the Broncos to yet another 20-plus win season and back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances in 2022-23.

Throughout his three-year WMU career, Fulp was named an NCHC distinguished scholar athlete each season. Studying exercise science, he maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA.