After freshman season, Western Michigan’s McAllister leaves Broncos, signs NHL deal with Panthers

The NHL’s Florida Panthers announced Monday that the club has agreed to terms with Western Michigan freshman forward Ryan McAllister on a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2023-24 season.

McAllister spent just one season in Kalamazoo, but he led the team in points and played on one of the top-scoring lines in the country. Paired with Jason Polin and Max Sasson, the London, Ont., native recorded 49 points on 13 goals and 36 assists. In total, the Broncos’ top line produced 138 points. McAllister had four power play-goals and finished the season with a plus/minus of plus-21.

“My time at Western has been nothing but amazing,” McAllister said in a news release. “From the moment I got here I have loved every single second of my experience. I can’t thank my teammates, equipment staff, medical staff and coaches enough for allowing me to be where I’m at today. It meant everything to me to play here and in front of the best fans in college hockey. Lastly, I just want to thank my coaches Pat, Jason, and JJ one last time, for preparing me for the next level, and developing me into the player I am today.”

Additionally, McAllister’s 49 points were the most by a Bronco since the 2004-05 season and most by a Bronco freshman since 2000-01. Jeff Campbell had 53 points during the 2000-01 campaign.