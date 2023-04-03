Longtime Minnesota State assistant Knott passes on Mavericks’ head coach opening

Minnesota State associate head coach Todd Knott has declined an opportunity to become Minnesota State’s next head men’s hockey coach, according to Mavericks director of athletics Kevin Buisman.

Knott, who just finished his 15th season on the Mavericks staff, was elevated to associate head coach in 2018.

Earlier this season he was named the Terry Flannagan Award winner, an award that is presented annually by the AHCA honoring the recipient as the assistant coach of the year, and which recognizes that coach’s career body of work.

“We have had a contingency plan in place for the last 14 months in the event Coach Hastings left our program,” explained Buisman in a statement. “We swiftly put that plan in motion last Thursday afternoon as soon as Coach Hastings informed us he had accepted an offer at the University of Wisconsin. Todd met separately with President Inch and myself on Friday and we shared our confidence in him as our next head coach and described our willingness to support and invest in him. I then met with Todd again Saturday afternoon. It was an emotional meeting and he disclosed how difficult the decision was for him. At the same time, out of respect for the program, and because he recognizes the urgency with how we need to proceed, he let me know that he was going to decline the chance to become our next head hockey coach.

“I know that some will question the process and others will question Todd’s decision. I am comfortable knowing that we presented an attractive offer. Beyond that, I have all the respect in the world for Todd. At a time where the financial component is the primary driver, Todd had the courage and integrity to set that aside and made a decision about what was best for him professionally and for his family. I admire that integrity and hope others will understand that.”

Knott also commented.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision that I put a tremendous amount of thought into,” said Knott. “President Inch and Kevin Buisman shared their vision for the future of Maverick hockey and it was exciting to see. In the end, I had to do what I felt was best for myself and my family. We love this community, the fans, and Maverick hockey, and as difficult as it is to say goodbye, it’s time to start another chapter.

“Minnesota State will always have a special place in my heart. I have the utmost confidence that our administration will hire an outstanding coach to lead this hockey team and sustain the success that has become a calling card of the program.”

A national search to fill the head coaching opening will continue until the position is filled.