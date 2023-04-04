Denver’s Carle to serve as head coach of 2024 U.S. National Junior Team

David Carle, who recently completed his fifth season behind the bench at Denver, will serve as head coach of the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team.

Team USA will play in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26, 2023 to Jan. 5, 2024, in Gothenburg, Sweden. The U.S. is in Group B alongside Czechia, Norway, Slovakia and Switzerland and will play its preliminary round games at Frölundaborg Arena.

“We’re thrilled to have David leading our national junior team,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2024 U.S. National Junior Team and also assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “He’s done a terrific job at Denver and is one of the bright young coaches in our country.”

“It’s a great honor to have the chance to represent our country on the international stage,” added Carle. “I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead and building a team that will give us an opportunity to bring home a gold medal.”

Carle, who has led the Pioneers to three NCAA tournament appearances overall in his tenure as head coach at DU, including the 2022 NCAA title, has led Denver to a 116-53-13 overall record in his five campaigns.